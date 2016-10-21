Dieselgate MEPs ask colleagues to 'reject status quo'

The European Parliament's Dieselgate inquiry committee is trying to prevent a proposal to reform the EU's system of car approvals from being watered down.

The chairwoman of the committee, centre-left Belgian MEP Kathleen Van Brempt, said in a letter to her counterpart in the committee on the internal market and consumer protection (Imco) Vicky Ford, that the committee had “strong support” for the legislative proposal the European Commissi...