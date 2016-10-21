Ad
euobserver
Chairwoman Kathleen Van Brempt with one of the hearing's witnesses, former environment commissioner Potocnik (Photo: European Parliament)

Dieselgate MEPs ask colleagues to 'reject status quo'

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament's Dieselgate inquiry committee is trying to prevent a proposal to reform the EU's system of car approvals from being watered down.

The chairwoman of the committee, centre-left Belgian MEP Kathleen Van Brempt, said in a letter to her counterpart in the committee on the internal market and consumer protection (Imco) Vicky Ford, that the committee had “strong support” for the legislative proposal the European Commissi...

DieselgateGreen Economy

Related articles

Dieselgate shows weakness of EU federalism-lite
EU told of possible emission cheating in 2012
EU governments duck responsibility on dieselgate
One of UK's last MEPs tries to shape car legislation
Chairwoman Kathleen Van Brempt with one of the hearing's witnesses, former environment commissioner Potocnik (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

DieselgateGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections