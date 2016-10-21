British PM asserts her role in EU 'nest of doves'

At her first EU summit on Thursday (20 October), British prime minister Theresa May let other leaders know that she was not there only to wait until Brexit formally happens but said nothing about the upcoming process.
Although she hinted several times that she would seek a so-called "hard Brexit", few EU colleagues wanted to cross swords with her before the negotiations have started.
Her host in Brussels, European Council president Donald Tusk set a friendly tone before the summit...
