Ad
euobserver
May: "The UK is leaving the EU but we will continue to play a full role until we leave." (Photo: Consilium)

British PM asserts her role in EU 'nest of doves'

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

At her first EU summit on Thursday (20 October), British prime minister Theresa May let other leaders know that she was not there only to wait until Brexit formally happens but said nothing about the upcoming process.

Although she hinted several times that she would seek a so-called "hard Brexit", few EU colleagues wanted to cross swords with her before the negotiations have started.

Her host in Brussels, European Council president Donald Tusk set a friendly tone before the summit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

May to sketch out Brexit to EU leaders
May: Brexit is 'quiet revolution'
May: "The UK is leaving the EU but we will continue to play a full role until we leave." (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections