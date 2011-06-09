Commission downplays leak of troika report on Greece

The European Commission has said that reports emanating from Germany of a leak of the latest assessment report from EU-IMF-ECB inspectors in Greece is nothing of the sort, but instead just a bare-bones outline and that the full report will not be released until the end of next week.

"This was not the troika report. The college of [EU] commissioners has not even discussed this yet," EU economy spokesman Amadeu Altafaj-Tardio told EUobserver. "What emerged in the German papers was just a ...