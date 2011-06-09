Ad
euobserver
Athens Airport: One of the many state assets up for sale (Photo: khowaga1)

Commission downplays leak of troika report on Greece

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission has said that reports emanating from Germany of a leak of the latest assessment report from EU-IMF-ECB inspectors in Greece is nothing of the sort, but instead just a bare-bones outline and that the full report will not be released until the end of next week.

"This was not the troika report. The college of [EU] commissioners has not even discussed this yet," EU economy spokesman Amadeu Altafaj-Tardio told EUobserver. "What emerged in the German papers was just a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Athens Airport: One of the many state assets up for sale (Photo: khowaga1)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections