Eurozone buries French fuel tax cut plan

Finance ministers from the 15 eurozone countries in Frankfurt on Monday (2 June) buried France's proposal for Europe-wide fuel tax cuts, despite ongoing strike action across the EU.

"There's no question of putting fiscal measures in place to offset soaring oil prices," the eurogroup chairman, Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker said after the meeting, AFP reports.

German, Dutch and Spanish finance chiefs also put the boot in. "France already has a few problems in its budget ... so cu...