Eurozone buries French fuel tax cut plan

Finance ministers from the 15 eurozone countries in Frankfurt on Monday (2 June) buried France's proposal for Europe-wide fuel tax cuts, despite ongoing strike action across the EU.
"There's no question of putting fiscal measures in place to offset soaring oil prices," the eurogroup chairman, Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker said after the meeting, AFP reports.
German, Dutch and Spanish finance chiefs also put the boot in. "France already has a few problems in its budget ... so cu...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
