euobserver
The EU's support for biofuels has been criticized for contributing to world hunger (Photo: European Community, 2006)

MEPs agree cap on crop-based biofuels

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Parliament Wednesday (11 September) voted to cap the amount of crop-based biofuels that can be used to reach EU energy targets, but the changes have been criticized for being too limited and not solving the wider problem of market uncertainty.

Under the narrowly agreed changes, food crop-based biofuels should account for no more than 6 percent of the 10 percent target for renewable energy in transport fuels by 2020.

The move comes amid fears that food-based biofuels w...

Green Economy

Green Economy
