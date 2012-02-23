Greece could have had a referendum, says Danish minister

National parliaments remain the main decision-making body for structural reforms and the EU institutions should respect that, the Danish economy minister has said.
"No one else but the elected members of national parliaments can take the decisions when it comes to reducing the deficit, collecting more taxes or being more efficient in doing so," Margrethe Vestager told this website on Tuesday (21 February) after presiding over a meeting where finance ministers agreed two laws further str...
