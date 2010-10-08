Ad
euobserver
The commission has consistently refused to release correspondence on the issue (Photo: Jaeger-Meister)

Commission guilty of 'maladministration' over car company letters

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission has been found guilty of ‘maladministration' by the EU ombudsman for a second time for having refused to release correspondence between itself and European car manufacturers.

"By failing to grant full access to the parts of the ‘briefings' relating to carbon dioxide emissions from cars, the commission committed an instance of maladministration," the ombudsman, Nikiforos Diamandouros, said in a 15-page assessment of the EU executive's stonewalling over the issue.<...

Tags

