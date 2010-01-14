Ad
The former Prime Minister of Baden Wuerttemberg told MEPs to respect regional authorities (Photo: European Parliament)

German candidate steers steady course through energy hearing

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

German commissioner-designate Guenther Oettinger on Thursday (14 January) managed to successfully steer his way through MEPs' questions related to energy security, EU-Russia relations and nuclear waste, despite earlier scepticism about his knowledge of European affairs.

Mr Oettinger pledged his commitment to catchphrases such as "speaking with one voice", ensuring "energy solidarity among member states" and reducing greenhouse emissions by 20 percent by 2020.

Pressed about what in...

Green Economy
