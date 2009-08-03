Ad
Ms Tymoshenko (l) and Mr Barroso - gas sector reforms could harm Ms Tymoshenko's political ambitions (Photo: European Community, 2008)

EU arranges anti-gas crisis loan for Ukraine

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has helped Ukraine to secure international loans to prevent a repetition of last winter's gas cut-off.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank and the World Bank will together put forward $1.7 billion (€1.2 billion).

Three hundred million dollars is to help Ukraine buy Russian gas to fill storage tanks for the coming winter. The rest is to pay for reforms to its distribution network over the next 18 months.

