EU to plant three billion trees by 2030 under new forestry plan

The European Commission unveiled on Friday (16 July) its new forest strategy - including a commitment to plant at least three billion additional trees in the EU over the next decade to boost natural greenhouse gas removals.
In the EU, forests account for about 38 percent of the total land surface. Finland (71-percent of total land area) and Sweden (67 percent) are the most heavily-forested countries, followed by Slovenia, Estonia and Latvia.
However, extreme weather events and the...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
