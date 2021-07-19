Ad
The proposal has been weakened by industry lobbyists and member states. The previous draft contained mandatory indicators for assessing whether a forest is "sustainably" managed (Photo: Greenpeace Finland)

EU to plant three billion trees by 2030 under new forestry plan

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled on Friday (16 July) its new forest strategy - including a commitment to plant at least three billion additional trees in the EU over the next decade to boost natural greenhouse gas removals.

In the EU, forests account for about 38 percent of the total land surface. Finland (71-percent of total land area) and Sweden (67 percent) are the most heavily-forested countries, followed by Slovenia, Estonia and Latvia.

However, extreme weather events and the...

Author Bio

