Syria refugees prefer Libya sea-crossing to 'dangerous' Greece

Syrian refugees are opting to flee to Europe through Libya and then the Mediterranean sea-crossings, rather than risk entering Greece.

Three young Syrians, onboard the Ocean Viking rescue vessel, told EUobserver last week that Greece and Turkey have become too dangerous and too expensive as viable options.

Among them is 21-year old Mahmoud from Daraa, pictured above, who said his father had been killed in the war, leaving behind a wife and three children.

He is the oldest c...