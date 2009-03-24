EU consumers to have smart energy meters by 2020

Some 80 percent of European consumers are set to have smart energy meters installed in their homes by 2020 as part of a deal on liberalising the EU's energy market.
The new agreement between the European Parliament and the Czech EU presidency updates proposals put forward by the EU executive in 2007, initially aimed at preventing big electricity and gas supply companies from owning both distribution networks and pipelines – the so-called unbundling policy.
After fierce opposition...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here