Commission 'regrets' new Russian import duties on foreign made cars

The European Commission deeply regrets an increase in Russian import duties applied to foreign made cars, a spokesperson for the institution said on Monday (12 January) at a press briefing.

The measure, which raises import duties on cars no older than three years from 48 to 54 percent was first raised by the Duma last December and comes into effect as of Monday.

The commission estimates the move could cost the EU between €300 and €400 million and that it runs counter to an agreem...