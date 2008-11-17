Ad
G20 leaders have agreed to some new regulation of banks and insurance houses, but there will be no new global financial architecture (Photo: French EU presidency/Laurent Blevennec)

G20 leaders step back from co-ordinated stimulus plans

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova,

The world's 20 leading industrialised and emerging nations have backed fiscal stimulus plans to boost their economies but reached no agreement to co-ordinate such action - the preferred option of a number of European Union nations.

The gathered leaders pledged to take over next four months a series of steps to "support the global economy and stabilise financial markets."

"We are determined to enhance our co-operation and work together to restore global growth and achieve needed r...

