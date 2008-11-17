G20 leaders step back from co-ordinated stimulus plans

The world's 20 leading industrialised and emerging nations have backed fiscal stimulus plans to boost their economies but reached no agreement to co-ordinate such action - the preferred option of a number of European Union nations.
The gathered leaders pledged to take over next four months a series of steps to "support the global economy and stabilise financial markets."
"We are determined to enhance our co-operation and work together to restore global growth and achieve needed r...
