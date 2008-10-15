Ad
There needs to be a framework for joint action and improved supervision at the European level, including a European supervisory body. (Photo: European Commission)

Where would we be now without the euro?

by Hans Martens and Fabian Zuleeg,

Global financial markets are in turmoil, with record volatility on stock markets, unprecedented losses in financial institutions and even whole banking systems being bailed-out.

But there is one crisis we have managed to avoid within the euro zone - a currency crisis on top of the credit crunch.

As John Thornhill noted in the Financial Times earlier this month: "The creation of the 15-country euro zone has introduced greater stability into the heart of the European economy, ending...

