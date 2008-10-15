Where would we be now without the euro?

Global financial markets are in turmoil, with record volatility on stock markets, unprecedented losses in financial institutions and even whole banking systems being bailed-out.

But there is one crisis we have managed to avoid within the euro zone - a currency crisis on top of the credit crunch.

As John Thornhill noted in the Financial Times earlier this month: "The creation of the 15-country euro zone has introduced greater stability into the heart of the European economy, ending...