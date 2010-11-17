Ad
euobserver
Coal: Oettinger is said to have felt the rage of Berlin for skipping a crucial commission meeting (Photo: AdamCohn)

German commissioner counting on MEPs for coal subsidies

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

In line with the German government, energy commissioner Guenther Oettinger is counting on MEPs' support for an extension until 2018 of an EU deadline for closing subsidised coal mines, reversing an earlier proposal by the commission which was adopted when he skipped a key meeting.

"The Parliament will be voting in plenary next week and from the committee work it looks as if we're talking about 2018," Mr Oettinger told a press conference on Wednesday (17 November) when asked about the co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Coal: Oettinger is said to have felt the rage of Berlin for skipping a crucial commission meeting (Photo: AdamCohn)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections