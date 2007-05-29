Ad
euobserver
The EU emissions trading scheme is serving its purpose, environment economists say (Photo: EUobserver)

EU's carbon trading scheme hailed as success

Green Economy
by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Union's main tool in the fight against global warming - the emissions trading scheme (ETS) – has been hailed by environmental economists as a remarkable success, despite its wobbly start.

In a new journal – the Review of Environmental Economics and Policy – the environmental economists said the EU scheme was "by far the most significant accomplishment in climate policy to date," adding that "it will be central to future global climate negotiations."

They said that "th...

Green Economy

euobserver

