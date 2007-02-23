Lithuania may ask EU to extend nuclear shutdown deadline

Updated 25 February Lithuanian prime minister Gediminas Kirkilas has confirmed Vilnius has started technical-level talks with the EU on extending the shutdown deadline for a "Chernobyl-type" nuclear reactor at its Ignalina power plant in the east of the country.

The move comes despite the country's accession treaty commitment to shutdown the unit on 31 December 2009, with Vilnius already pocketing €900 million in EU aid for the 25-year long process of decommissioning...