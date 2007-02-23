Ad
euobserver
Nuclear plant in Bulgaria, which also wants to keep communist-era reactors running longer (Photo: European Commission)

Lithuania may ask EU to extend nuclear shutdown deadline

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, VILNIUS,

Updated 25 February Lithuanian prime minister Gediminas Kirkilas has confirmed Vilnius has started technical-level talks with the EU on extending the shutdown deadline for a "Chernobyl-type" nuclear reactor at its Ignalina power plant in the east of the country.

The move comes despite the country's accession treaty commitment to shutdown the unit on 31 December 2009, with Vilnius already pocketing €900 million in EU aid for the 25-year long process of decommissioning...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Nuclear plant in Bulgaria, which also wants to keep communist-era reactors running longer (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections