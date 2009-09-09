Ad
euobserver
Bluefin tuna can reach over 4 metres in length and average around 250kg in weight (Photo: Flickr)

Brussels wants temporary ban on bluefin tuna trade

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission has backed a ban on the trade in bluefin tuna, an important commercial species, especially for sushi, but also one that is massively overfished.

The EU executive on Wednesday (9 September) agreed to a proposal to be presented to the bloc's member states to co-sponsor alongside non-EU country Monaco a temporary suspension on international trade in Atlantic bluefin tuna under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

The ban through...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Bluefin tuna can reach over 4 metres in length and average around 250kg in weight (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections