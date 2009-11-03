Ad
euobserver
Behavioural advertising is one thing and snooping on websurfers is another, believes the commission (Photo: Microsoft)

Brussels worried about UK advertising firm snooping on websurfers

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission is worried that the UK is not taking online privacy rights seriously and has warned London that it will take the government to court if it does not crack down on an controversial advertising company that gathered information about internet users' surfing habits in secret.

Some find it extremely disconcerting when Facebook or Amazon recommend a concert or a book or a CD that one of their algorithms has identified as a product they might like - and then it turns o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Behavioural advertising is one thing and snooping on websurfers is another, believes the commission (Photo: Microsoft)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections