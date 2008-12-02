Car companies win dilution of EU emissions law

Car manufacturers secured a major victory over European regulation on carbon emissions on Monday (1 December), winning the prospect of delayed deadlines and lower fines.

European Parliament and member state negotiators struck a deal that will see firms forced to cut carbon emissions from 65 percent their fleet of new cars emits by 2012 down to 130 grammes per kilometre down from the current average of 158 grammes.

In the European Commission's original car emission reduction propos...