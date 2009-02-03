Ad
euobserver
President Traian Basescu (l) would prefer EU aid to the IMF's strict rules (Photo: EUobserver)

Romanian government wobbles, eyeing EU aid

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

Romanian interior minister Liviu Dragnea resigned on Monday (2 February) after just 13 days in office, blaming insufficient funds allocated for his ministry in the new budget proposals, as the country's economy worsens and the government looks to potential EU aid.

The second interior minister to resign in less then a month, Mr Dragnea, a Social Democrat, argued he could not fulfill his brief to descentralise administrative powers and increase citizens' security with the current budgetar...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
President Traian Basescu (l) would prefer EU aid to the IMF's strict rules (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections