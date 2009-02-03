Romanian government wobbles, eyeing EU aid

Romanian interior minister Liviu Dragnea resigned on Monday (2 February) after just 13 days in office, blaming insufficient funds allocated for his ministry in the new budget proposals, as the country's economy worsens and the government looks to potential EU aid.

The second interior minister to resign in less then a month, Mr Dragnea, a Social Democrat, argued he could not fulfill his brief to descentralise administrative powers and increase citizens' security with the current budgetar...