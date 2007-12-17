Brussels seeks flexibility in car emissions plan

After weeks of internal fighting, the European Commission is set to table this week a proposal suggesting that carmakers may team up to spread the burden of a mandatory carbon dioxide (CO2) emission cap of 120 grammes/km for new cars by 2012.

According to the draft proposal, cited by Reuters news agency, carmakers "should be allowed to average emissions over their new car fleet rather than having to respect CO2 targets for each individual car".

"In order to provide flexibility ...