Ad
euobserver
Brussels is considering fines ranging from 30 to 90 euro for each CO2 gramme over the limit (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels seeks flexibility in car emissions plan

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova,

After weeks of internal fighting, the European Commission is set to table this week a proposal suggesting that carmakers may team up to spread the burden of a mandatory carbon dioxide (CO2) emission cap of 120 grammes/km for new cars by 2012.

According to the draft proposal, cited by Reuters news agency, carmakers "should be allowed to average emissions over their new car fleet rather than having to respect CO2 targets for each individual car".

"In order to provide flexibility ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Brussels is considering fines ranging from 30 to 90 euro for each CO2 gramme over the limit (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections