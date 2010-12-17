EU leaders agree to tweak treaty, keep bail-out fund unchanged

European Union premiers and presidents have agreed to a surgical change to the bloc's treaty to enable the creation of a permanent bail-out fund from 2013 but have left the size of the existing fund unchanged.
"The member states whose currency is the euro may establish a stability mechanism to be activated if indispensable to safeguard the stability of the euro area as a whole. The granting of any required financial assistance under the mechanism will be made subject to strict condition...
