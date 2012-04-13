Ad
euobserver
MEPs want to limit bankers' bonuses to their fixed salaries. (Photo: Matt Buck)

MEP calls for end to massive bank bonuses

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Austrian centre-right MEP Othmar Karas has called for an end to massive bankers' bonuses, which in some cases amount to 10 times the basic salary.

"We are looking at a set limit," Karas told the parliament's economic affairs committee in Brussels on Thursday (12 April). He explained that under his model, bonuses should not surpass a ratio of one-to-one on fixed salaries.

The highest paid banker in Europe in 2011, according to Financial News Online, is Mike Rees, who is the head...

