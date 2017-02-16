Ad
Germany is opposed to greater EU oversight in how cars approved, despite the Dieselgate experience (Photo: Márcio Cabral de Moura)

Germany, Italy may block anti-Dieselgate measures

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

There is a blocking minority in one of the EU's legislators which can stop increased oversight at EU level in the area of car approvals, EUobserver has learned.

According to an internal document of the Council, where national governments meet, at least 12 member states are opposed to the European Commission's proposal to have more powers to test cars independently.

The commission proposed more EU oversight to prevent a repeat of the Dieselgate scandal, but the document showed that...

