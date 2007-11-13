Ad
euobserver
All air travel in the EU should be included in system of trade with CO2 emissions, MEPs say (Photo: Airbus)

MEPs back cuts in air travel CO2 emissions

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, STRASBOURG,

MEPs have voted in favour of air travel being included in the EU's carbon emission scheme trade by 2011 while also backing moderate cuts in the envisaged quotas of greenhouse gasses emitted by the aviation sector.

"We want a worldwide system as soon as possible. If other countries have better proposals, we are ready to change our system. But there must be an end to the status quo that nothing is done in the aviation sector," said Peter Liese, the German centre-right rapporteur on the is...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
All air travel in the EU should be included in system of trade with CO2 emissions, MEPs say (Photo: Airbus)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections