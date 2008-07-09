Plans for 'eco-tolls' on Europe's lorries unveiled

Lorries in the European Union are to be charged a toll for their production of air and noise pollution, according to "greener transport" proposals unveiled by the European Commission on Tuesday (8 July).

Currently, truckers are only charged for the wear and tear of roads and motorways.

The commission's transport chief, Antonio Tajani, proposed that EU member states for the first time be allowed to charge truckers for the environmental damage they cause.

The proposal permit...