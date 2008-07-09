Ad
euobserver
Road haulage is responsible for 28 percent of EU CO2 emissions (Photo: europa.eu)

Plans for 'eco-tolls' on Europe's lorries unveiled

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

Lorries in the European Union are to be charged a toll for their production of air and noise pollution, according to "greener transport" proposals unveiled by the European Commission on Tuesday (8 July).

Currently, truckers are only charged for the wear and tear of roads and motorways.

The commission's transport chief, Antonio Tajani, proposed that EU member states for the first time be allowed to charge truckers for the environmental damage they cause.

The proposal permit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Road haulage is responsible for 28 percent of EU CO2 emissions (Photo: europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections