German airports strike back at EU criticism

Germany's main airports have rejected criticism from EU transport commissioner Siim Kallas over their lack of preparedness to handle snow, as the travel chaos continues in Europe. In Britain, authorities are looking at fining airports, while the London Heathrow chief has given up his bonus amid passenger anger.

"The sudden accusations from Brussels are incomprehensible to us. We would like to invite the EU commissioner to an on-the-job-training at the airport," Stefanie Harder, spokeswo...