Brussels tells states and companies to use less energy

The European Commission has adopted a 'wait and see' approach over whether to remove surplus carbon credits arising from gains in energy efficiency, from the EU's emissions trading scheme.
A second controversial decision on the need to make a voluntary EU energy efficiency target legally binding was also kicked into touch, despite estimates that show member states are substantially behind schedule.
Presenting commission proposals for an EU energy efficiency directive in Brussels ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here