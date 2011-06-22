Ad
euobserver
Oettinger defended the commission's approach as a balancing act between opposing views (Photo: eastpole)

Brussels tells states and companies to use less energy

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission has adopted a 'wait and see' approach over whether to remove surplus carbon credits arising from gains in energy efficiency, from the EU's emissions trading scheme.

A second controversial decision on the need to make a voluntary EU energy efficiency target legally binding was also kicked into touch, despite estimates that show member states are substantially behind schedule.

Presenting commission proposals for an EU energy efficiency directive in Brussels ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Oettinger defended the commission's approach as a balancing act between opposing views (Photo: eastpole)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections