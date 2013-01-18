Ad
euobserver
Ex-finance minister Giorgos Papaconstantinou is to face a parliamentary investigation on tax evasion. (Photo: International Monetary Fund)

Greek parliament votes to probe ex-minister

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Deputies in the Greek parliament early Friday (18 January) voted to launch a parliamentary investigation into Greece’s former minister of finance Giorgos Papaconstantinou.

Papaconstantinou is one of several names to have emerged in the mishandling of a list that discloses the identities of some 2,000 powerful tax-evading Greeks who hid away €2 billion in Swiss bank accounts.

Others, like ex-prime ministers George Papandreou and Lucas Papademos and Papaconstantinou’s successor and ...

Greek finance officials among suspected tax evaders
