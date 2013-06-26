Ad
euobserver
French President Francois Hollande is under pressure to deliver on promised budget cuts (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

France plans budget cuts in 2014

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

France is to cut its budget next year for the first time in over five decades in a bid to meet an EU deadline on deficit reduction.

"This is the first time that we will propose such a reduction in parliament. It is a structural effort," French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said Tuesday (25 June) when presenting a planned cut of €1.5 billion to the almost €400 billion to be spent next year by the government.

Ayrault said state spending has increased continuously since the beginn...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

France to reform or fall behind rest of Europe, IMF says
France says Brussels 'cannot dictate' economic policy
French President Francois Hollande is under pressure to deliver on promised budget cuts (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections