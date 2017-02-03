Energy Union report provides little evidence of progress

The EU's Energy Union chief Maros Sefcovic on Friday (3 February) started his second tour to promote the Energy Union among member states, by visiting the Dutch cities Breda and Rotterdam.
The tour follows Wednesday's publication of the State of the Energy Union report, which according to an accompanying press release showed that the EU “has continued to make good progress” towards achieving the Energy Union goals.<...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here