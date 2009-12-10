Ad
Reinfeldt: "Tomorrow we'll wake up with better figures" (Photo: Swedish presidency)

EU leaders to work through the night for third world climate funds

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels are to push on through the night to come up with more money to help developing countries deal with the effects of climate change over the next three years.

"We need €5-€7 billion annually before 2013," Swedish Prime Minister Frederik Reinfeldt told reporters after an evening of talks in the EU capital.

"We are still working on putting them together. We will work through the night and come back tomorrow to ensure we have bigger figures on table."...

Green Economy
Green Economy
