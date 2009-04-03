Austria, Luxembourg, Belgium escape tax blacklist

EU countries Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium, as well as non-EU member Switzerland, have not been put on the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) blacklist of non-co-operative financial centres.

Instead, they figure on a so-called "grey" list of eight countries that "have committed to the internationally agreed tax standard, but have not yet substantially implemented" it.

In addition, Andorra, Monaco, Liechtenstein, San Marino, Gibraltar, the British Virg...