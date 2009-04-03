Ad
Luxembourg: not a tax haven, according to the OECD, which also put Russia on a "white" list (Photo: EUobserver)

Austria, Luxembourg, Belgium escape tax blacklist

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

EU countries Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium, as well as non-EU member Switzerland, have not been put on the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) blacklist of non-co-operative financial centres.

Instead, they figure on a so-called "grey" list of eight countries that "have committed to the internationally agreed tax standard, but have not yet substantially implemented" it.

In addition, Andorra, Monaco, Liechtenstein, San Marino, Gibraltar, the British Virg...

