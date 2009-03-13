Ad
Liechtenstein, Andorra move on bank secrecy

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

As pressure mounts on tax havens from global leaders ahead of the April meeting of the G20 to restructure the international financial architecture, Liechtenstein and Andorra have announced that they are to relax aspects of their banking secrecy rules.

Listed on the OECD's roll of uncooperative tax havens, the countries will not end secrecy entirely, but hope to reach bilateral agreements with other countries covering tax evasion.

Liechtenstein on Thursday (12 March) said it is to ...

