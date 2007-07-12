Show full prices for flights, demand MEPs

MEPs have decided that airline companies should advertise the full price of flight tickets at any point, particularly for internet bookings.

The European Parliament adopted the requirement on Wednesday (11 July) as part of a bulk of legislative changes in the EU's aviation market rules spearheaded by the Lithuanian liberal MEP Arunas Degutis.

Mr Degutis' report suggested that air passengers should be treated like any other consumers in terms of the information about a final price ...