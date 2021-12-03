EU energy ministers clash amid gas price uncertainty

EU energy ministers met on Thursday (2 December) to debate spiking gas and electricity prices.
Going into the European Council meeting, member states were divided if high prices demanded an overhaul of energy and carbon market rules, with opposing unofficial coalitions led by France and Germany.
Gas prices hit a peak in the autumn due to low storage levels, high global demand and rapid economic recovery.
Lower than expected supply from Russia also played a role, with Russi...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
