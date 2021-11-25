'It's booster time' - EU agencies back third shot for all in U-turn

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday (24 November) that EU countries should consider booster doses for all adults, with priority for those above 40-years old, to limit the spread of the virus and reduce the risk of a "very high burden" on healthcare systems.

The recommendation comes as several EU countries have reported record numbers of daily infections and introduced new restrictions – after the pace of vaccination slowed down.

But it i...