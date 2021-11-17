Ad
euobserver
The European Business Summit features at least six EU commissioners and dozens of EU top officials

EU officials urged to boycott event with tobacco partnership

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Civil society organisations have urged EU commissioners to withdraw their participation from a major event - organised in partnership with one of the world's largest cigarette companies.

The European Business Summit is a high-profile event taking place in Brussels this week (Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 November) – with a large presence of EU high-level policy makers and business leaders.

The event, which features at least six EU commissioners and dozens of EU top officials, is or...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

