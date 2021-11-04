Rights watchdog removes video of women in hijab

The Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog the Council of Europe has removed a tweet of a video supporting women's rights to wear the hijab.

The video was as part of a wider campaign, co-financed by the European Commission, to combat hate speech against Jewish and Muslim communities and was being led by the Council of Europe's inclusion and anti-discrimination branch.

The European Commission on Wednesday (3 November) said it had no input into the campaign, despite having an EU log...