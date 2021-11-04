Ad
The Council of Europe has removed this tweet it posted, reportedly after a backlash from a French government minister (Photo: Council of Europe)

Rights watchdog removes video of women in hijab

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog the Council of Europe has removed a tweet of a video supporting women's rights to wear the hijab.

The video was as part of a wider campaign, co-financed by the European Commission, to combat hate speech against Jewish and Muslim communities and was being led by the Council of Europe's inclusion and anti-discrimination branch.

The European Commission on Wednesday (3 November) said it had no input into the campaign, despite having an EU log...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

