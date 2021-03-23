Ad
Frontex spent €494,542.46 for the one-day event but refused to provide a break down of the costs (Photo: Frontex)

Frontex redacts its hospitality spending figures

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border agency Frontex is refusing to release details on how much its spent on dinners at events to celebrate itself.

EUobserver had earlier this year revealed that the Warsaw-based agency spent €94,000 of European taxpayers' money at a restaurant in 2015.

The disclosure has since led to at least two Europe...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

