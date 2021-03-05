EU Commission cannot hold Frontex to account

The European Commission cannot instruct the EU's border agency Frontex and its executive director, Fabrice Leggeri.

The point was driven home repeatedly by EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson on Thursday (4 March).

"It is an independent body," she told over a dozen MEPs probing the Warsaw-based agency.

Instead, Johansson said she has only political oversight.

"I am not in a position to give instructions or guidance to the agency or to the executive director," s...