Ad
euobserver
EU foregin affairs chief Josep Borrell said videoconferences have hampered talks with Turkey (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Borrell: EU doesn't need to choose between US and China

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the EU does not need to choose between the US and China, but does need "strategic autonomy" to defend its interests.

"There is an increasing confrontation between China and the US. It is something that will frame tomorrow's world," Borrell told a group of journalists on Friday (29 May).

"We have to keep a certain degree of autonomy in order to defend our interests," he said.

"The EU is not neutral in that confrontation. We...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Borrell: Coronavirus has 'blown up' global order
China pressured EU on coronavirus report, Borrell admits
Borrell: from controversy to EU's top diplomat
EU foregin affairs chief Josep Borrell said videoconferences have hampered talks with Turkey (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections