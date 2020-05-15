Ad
euobserver
Some of the failings noted are bad transport planning, with animals "having to endure temperatures exceeding 35 degrees celsius" (Photo: Eurogroup for Animals)

Romania blasted over animal export conditions

by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

Romania, EU's largest exporter of live farm animals to third-countries, gets singled out in the latest European Commission report for bad practices - following the drowning of more than 14,000 sheep last November, after a cargo vessel carrying local livestock to the Saudi port of Jeddah cap sized off the Black Sea coast.

The report identifies breaches of welfare regulation for animals transpo...

euobserver

