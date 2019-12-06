Searching for solidarity in EU asylum policy

Article 80 of the Lisbon Treaty says European Union policies must by governed by the principles of solidarity and fair sharing of responsibility.
It is an article that Spanish socialist MEP Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar often repeats in the face of the major backlash among member states when it comes to overhauling the EU's complex asylum system.
As chair of the European Parliament's civil liberties committee (Libe), Aguilar is faced with a daunting task to pressure capitals into a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.