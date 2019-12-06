Searching for solidarity in EU asylum policy

Article 80 of the Lisbon Treaty says European Union policies must by governed by the principles of solidarity and fair sharing of responsibility.

It is an article that Spanish socialist MEP Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar often repeats in the face of the major backlash among member states when it comes to overhauling the EU's complex asylum system.

As chair of the European Parliament's civil liberties committee (Libe), Aguilar is faced with a daunting task to pressure capitals into a...