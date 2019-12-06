Ad
euobserver
Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar is chairing Libe for the third time (Photo: © European Union 2019 - Source : EP)

Magazine

Searching for solidarity in EU asylum policy

Who is Who in EP committees?
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Article 80 of the Lisbon Treaty says European Union policies must by governed by the principles of solidarity and fair sharing of responsibility.

It is an article that Spanish socialist MEP Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar often repeats in the face of the major backlash among member states when it comes to overhauling the EU's complex asylum system.

As chair of the European Parliament's civil liberties committee (Libe), Aguilar is faced with a daunting task to pressure capitals into a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Who is Who in EP committees?MigrationMagazine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU centrists ally with far right on migrant rescues
Misery at Greek migrant camp, despite €2bn of EU aid
Anti-separatist Spanish MEPs dominate liberty committee
Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar is chairing Libe for the third time (Photo: © European Union 2019 - Source : EP)

Tags

Who is Who in EP committees?MigrationMagazine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections