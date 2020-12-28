Ad
Over 400,000 Covid-related deaths have so-far been reported in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and UK (Photo: Leaf)

EU rolls out vaccine, as UK-variant spreads

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Vaccines are being rolled out throughout the European Union, as a new variant of Covid-19 from the UK begins to spread.

The official EU launch date of the vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech kicked off on Sunday (27 December), as part of a wider effort to inoculate more than 450 million people.

On Twitter, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the vaccine, which needs to be stored in very cold temperatures, had been delivered to all EU countries.

"First we ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

