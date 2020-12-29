EU faces long wait for full vaccine supplies

The EU is still several months away from having enough vaccines to inoculate its 450 million people, with Pfizer and BioNTech, its principle suppliers, aiming for September for delivery targets.

"Distribution of the full 200 million doses [from Pfizer] is scheduled to be completed by September 2021," a European Commission spokesman told the Reuters news agency on Monday (28 December).

Talks to purchase a further 100 million were doses were ongoing, he said.

The EU has also...