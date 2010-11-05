Germany accuses US of breaking promise on monetary policy

Germany has accused the US of breaking a promise made at the G20 summit in Toronto in June by injecting a further $600 billion into its economy to stimulate growth.

Speaking on national TV on Thursday (4 November), German finance minister Wolfgang Schauble said that participants at the meeting had agreed to tighten their belts: "That was the common policy, that all developed countries, including the US, at the G20 summit in Toronto ... explicitly obliged to undertake."

"We will s...