London street uses 2016 air pollution quota in one week

Just a week into the New Year, a street in south-west London has already exceeded its pollution budget for 2016.
Under EU air quality rules, Putney High Street was allowed to break the limit on its level of nitrogen dioxide concentrations on no more than eighteen occasions this year.
On Friday morning (8 January) a monitoring station registered the ceiling being broken for the nineteenth time.
While symbolic of the difficulties governments have with keeping the air clean, it...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here